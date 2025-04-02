Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 70704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. Rosslyn Data Technologies had a negative net margin of 117.69% and a negative return on equity of 184.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rosslyn Data Technologies plc will post 0.0924807 earnings per share for the current year.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

