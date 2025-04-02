Roth Capital Has Positive Forecast for Bio-Path Q1 Earnings

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Path in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 30th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.