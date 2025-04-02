Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on April 17th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.
Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.
Royal Gold Stock Performance
RGLD opened at $164.26 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10.
Insider Transactions at Royal Gold
In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
