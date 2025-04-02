RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Free Report) traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 48,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 26,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

RT Minerals Stock Up 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 697.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.85.

About RT Minerals

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold, base metal, and rare earth elements. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property that consists of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims covering an area of 220 hectares in one claim block located in the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

