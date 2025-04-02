RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.



