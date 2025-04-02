RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,686 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

