RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.