RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,836,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $223,987,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after buying an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,198,000 after buying an additional 179,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

STE opened at $225.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.88.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

