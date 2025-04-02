RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.86. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,670. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,258 shares of company stock worth $3,753,177. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

