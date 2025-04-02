Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $7.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

