Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $7.77 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
- About the Markup Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.