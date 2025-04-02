Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 2,809,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 4,183,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $20,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,955,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,625 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 375.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,208,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

