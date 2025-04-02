Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,520. The trade was a 45.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $132,975.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,607,296 shares of company stock worth $70,334,047. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

