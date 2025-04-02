SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 901,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 695,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2,650.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,378. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.03.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.