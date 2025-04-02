Sanlam Limited (SLLDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 16.8% increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Sanlam Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLLDY opened at C$9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.46.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

