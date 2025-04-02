Sanlam Limited (SLLDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3621 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 16.8% increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Sanlam Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SLLDY opened at C$9.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62. Sanlam has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.46.
Sanlam Company Profile
