Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.44 and traded as high as $25.33. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 81,461 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

