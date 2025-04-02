Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of SSL stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sasol by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

