Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SSL
Sasol Trading Up 2.0 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sasol by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.