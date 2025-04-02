Scholtz & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

