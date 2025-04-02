Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $33,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SNA opened at $339.31 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.98 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

