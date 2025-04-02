Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,224 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rogers were worth $34,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $239,125,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,725,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Rogers Trading Down 0.5 %

ROG opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

