Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,691 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

