Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at D. Boral Capital

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Scilex Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCLX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.15. Scilex has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
