Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 5.7 %
TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.50. 21,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,516. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile
