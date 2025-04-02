Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Price

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 5.7 %

TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.50. 21,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,516. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.21. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.