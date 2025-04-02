Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Up 34.7% in March

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sequans Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sequans Communications had a net margin of 154.81% and a return on equity of 186.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,451,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,754,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Cigogne Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

