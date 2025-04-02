Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Serica Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

LON SQZ opened at GBX 150.12 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 110.40 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.45. The company has a market capitalization of £739.83 million, a PE ratio of -103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.59) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

