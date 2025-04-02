SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $343,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

