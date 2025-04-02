SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT opened at $448.39 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.19.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

