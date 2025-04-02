SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 841 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

