Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.
Shangri-La Asia Stock Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Shangri-La Asia Company Profile
Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.
