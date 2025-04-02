Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,714,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 3,538,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance
SFGIF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $9.83.
