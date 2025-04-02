Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,714,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 3,538,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance

SFGIF opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Get Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. alerts:

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.