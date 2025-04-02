Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 15.6%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Stories

