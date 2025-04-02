Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Decreases By 15.6%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adecco Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.