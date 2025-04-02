Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expands By 27.6%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 768,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $68,588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,449.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 575,852 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,247,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 304,287 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.