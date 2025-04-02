Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Declines By 17.3%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SMRI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771. The stock has a market cap of $395.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

