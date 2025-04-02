Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Declines By 17.1%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.6 %

EnerSys stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.01. 277,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,914. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 937.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

