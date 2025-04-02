Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Drops By 18.5%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FARM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 92,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,371. The company has a market cap of $48.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

