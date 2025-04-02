Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Drops By 19.4%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
