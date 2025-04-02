Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 26.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of FNX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
