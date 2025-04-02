Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Expands By 26.6%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FNX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.55.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

