Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Drops By 22.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $128.15. 500,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Generac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,795,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,053,650,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Generac by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,123,000 after buying an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Generac by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

