Short Interest in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Drops By 21.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,630,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 58,410,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of GERN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,863,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Geron by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Geron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Geron by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

