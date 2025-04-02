Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expands By 24.1%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,976. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $39,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,310.03. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,530 shares of company stock valued at $299,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 944,631 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 861,150 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $5,402,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 565,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

