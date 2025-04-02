Short Interest in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Increases By 36.9%

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
NSIT opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $228.07.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
