Short Interest in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Increases By 36.9%

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.71. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $9,545,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

