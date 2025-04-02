Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Decreases By 23.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

IUS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,849. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $648.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,410,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,054,000. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,470,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

