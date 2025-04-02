Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Decreases By 19.6%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,834,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 3,524,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,542.9 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
