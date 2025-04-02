Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Drops By 14.2%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 1,258,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.
