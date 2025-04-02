Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Drops By 14.2%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 1,258,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

