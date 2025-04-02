Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Declines By 19.0%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MRIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 7,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

