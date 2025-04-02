Short Interest in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Declines By 17.6%

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,716,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,138.0 days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

