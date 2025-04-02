Short Interest in MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Declines By 17.6%

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 1,716,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,138.0 days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.