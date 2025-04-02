Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Increases By 26.0%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Murano Global Investments Trading Down 15.9 %
NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Murano Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.42.
About Murano Global Investments
