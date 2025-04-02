Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Increases By 26.0%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Murano Global Investments Trading Down 15.9 %

NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Murano Global Investments has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Get Murano Global Investments alerts:

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.