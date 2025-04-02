Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Increases By 36.6%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

About Pioneer Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 374,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

