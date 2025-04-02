Short Interest in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Increases By 36.6%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Pioneer Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.16%.
About Pioneer Bancorp
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
