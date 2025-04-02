Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 20.0%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

