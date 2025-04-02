Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 20.0%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,317. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.02. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
