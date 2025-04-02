Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Drops By 22.9%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.44.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

