Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,816.0 days.
Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $41.00.
Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile
